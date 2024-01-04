Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 592,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

