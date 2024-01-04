Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 19.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

