Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

