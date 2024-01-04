Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,861 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 1,628,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

