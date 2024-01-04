Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

