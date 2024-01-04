Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 1,148,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

