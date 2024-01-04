Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.08. 1,022,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.46 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

