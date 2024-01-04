Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.46 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

