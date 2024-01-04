Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.