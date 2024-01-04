Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $149.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.