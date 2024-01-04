Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 0%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.54 ($22.57) and last traded at €20.75 ($22.80). 38,791 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.76 ($22.81).

Varta Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.