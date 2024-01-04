VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 18,416 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 102.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

