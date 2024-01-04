Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Trimmed by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 4.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.44. 104,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average of $235.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

