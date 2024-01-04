Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veritiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritiv in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

