Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of VRTV stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
