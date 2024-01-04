Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 36,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 575,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

