VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,515. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.