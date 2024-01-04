Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock Price Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
