Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $229.11 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

