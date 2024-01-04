W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 7,238 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.