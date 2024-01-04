Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

