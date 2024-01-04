Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,403. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $426.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

