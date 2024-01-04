Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

