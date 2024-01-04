Walter Public Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 260,213 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in TELUS by 63.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in TELUS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 382,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 342,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 512,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.74%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.