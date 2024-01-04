Walter Public Investments Inc. Reduces Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 5.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $5,689,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 442,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

