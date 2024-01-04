Walter Public Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 1.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,433. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

