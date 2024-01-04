Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 478 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $675.82. The company had a trading volume of 154,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

