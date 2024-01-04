Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.08. 128,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

