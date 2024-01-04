Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,639 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 10,124,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,580,717. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

