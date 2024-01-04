Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 456,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

