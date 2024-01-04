Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,825. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.52 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

