Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after buying an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.