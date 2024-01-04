Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,266. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

