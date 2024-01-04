Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.3 %

SWAV traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 92,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,120. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.