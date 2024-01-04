Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.19.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

