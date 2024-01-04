Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RIO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 310,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.