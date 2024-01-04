Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,262,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $270,607,371. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.87. 839,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,878. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.24 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

