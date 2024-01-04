Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,557. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

