Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM remained flat at $44.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

