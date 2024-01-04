Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,498 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,059. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.23. 473,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,794. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

