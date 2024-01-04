Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VUG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

