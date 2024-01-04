Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,815. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.