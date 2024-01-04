Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 18,772 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 5.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 111,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,490. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.