Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 8,491 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,937 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.