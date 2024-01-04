Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.31. 691,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,345. The company has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.