Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 15,718 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 441,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,612. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.