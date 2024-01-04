Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 427,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

