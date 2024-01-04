Wealth Management Resources Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,833. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

