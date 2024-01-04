Wealth Management Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,448. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

