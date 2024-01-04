Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 213,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

