Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 654,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 904,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,378. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

